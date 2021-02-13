College sports roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams pick up wins

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Viterbo men's basketball team bounced back from Friday's loss at Mayville State (N.D.) with an 82-66 victory at NSAA foe Presentation College on Saturday.

Junior forward Robert Cunitz led the V-Hawks with 23 points, while sophomore forward Jack Monis and junior guard Brady Polk added 15 points apiece.

Viterbo, which improved to 11-7 overall and 8-5 in the conference, has won six of its past seven games.

The V-Hawks, who led 33-19 at the half, forced 16 turnovers and shot 48% from the floor.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 66, Presentation College (S.D.) 54

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Junior forward Kacie Gross scored a game-high 19 points and senior guard Ambree Schlosser added 10 points as the V-Hawks (9-6, 8-5) won their fourth straight game.

Viterbo, which led 31-27 at the half, shot just 34% from the floor but made 23 of its 28 free throw attempts and totaled 14 steals.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL