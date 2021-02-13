College sports roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams pick up wins

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Viterbo men's basketball team bounced back from Friday's loss at Mayville State (N.D.) with an 82-66 victory at NSAA foe Presentation College on Saturday.
Junior forward Robert Cunitz led the V-Hawks with 23 points, while sophomore forward Jack Monis and junior guard Brady Polk added 15 points apiece.
Viterbo, which improved to 11-7 overall and 8-5 in the conference, has won six of its past seven games.
The V-Hawks, who led 33-19 at the half, forced 16 turnovers and shot 48% from the floor.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 66, Presentation College (S.D.) 54
ABERDEEN, S.D. — Junior forward Kacie Gross scored a game-high 19 points and senior guard Ambree Schlosser added 10 points as the V-Hawks (9-6, 8-5) won their fourth straight game.
Viterbo, which led 31-27 at the half, shot just 34% from the floor but made 23 of its 28 free throw attempts and totaled 14 steals.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Viterbo snapped a two-game skid and picked up a pair of wins by beating Dordt (Iowa) and Morningside (Iowa) on Saturday.
The V-Hawks (3-4) knocked off Dordt with a hard-fought 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 28-30, 17-15 victory before beating Morningside 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17.
Against Dordt, senior and West Salem graduate Brett Thompson led Viterbo with 28 kills and 12 digs, while junior Andrew Lepage had 47 assists and junior Thomas Robson had 18 digs. Sophomore Dane Kerkman also added 14 kills.
Against Morningside, Thompson had 12 kills, Lepage had 30 assists and Robson had 23 digs.