College sports roundup: Viterbo men's, women's soccer teams pick up wins

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Viterbo men's soccer team earned a 4-1 win at Northwestern-St. Paul on Tuesday night. Michael Ohana led the V-Hawks, who improved to 2-1, with two goals.
Viterbo's Erik Hernandez opened the scoring with a goal in the 15th minute, but that lead didn't hold long as the Eagles (0-2) found the back of the net less than four minutes later.
But Ohana scored his first goal in the 21st minute, assisted by Arsenios Dimitriou, give the lead back to the V-Hawks.
Vinney Koner scored in the 79th minute before Ohana connected on a penalty kick a minute later to bring the game to its final score.
Harry Hauserman made six saves in goal for Viterbo.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Viterbo 2, Northwestern-St. Paul 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The V-Hawks (2-0) hopped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Abbey Kellner in the 28th minute before Sydney King, who scored on an assist from Aimee Kemper, doubled that lead in the 63rd minute.
Viterbo outshot the Eagles (0-2) 29 to eight and put 13 shots on goal. Northwestern-St. Paul put four shots on goal, but Abby Breitbach saved each attempt.
MEN'S GOLF
Clarke Invite
GALENA, Ill. — Viterbo tied for seventh out of 11 teams to open its season.
The V-Hawks' 334 points were 28 behind Mount Mercy University, which one the invite.
Viterbo's Nick Paulson and Brice Klabunde tied for 10th individually by shooting a 79.
