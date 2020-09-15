College sports roundup: Viterbo men's, women's soccer teams pick up wins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Viterbo men's soccer team earned a 4-1 win at Northwestern-St. Paul on Tuesday night. Michael Ohana led the V-Hawks, who improved to 2-1, with two goals.

Viterbo's Erik Hernandez opened the scoring with a goal in the 15th minute, but that lead didn't hold long as the Eagles (0-2) found the back of the net less than four minutes later.

But Ohana scored his first goal in the 21st minute, assisted by Arsenios Dimitriou, give the lead back to the V-Hawks.

Vinney Koner scored in the 79th minute before Ohana connected on a penalty kick a minute later to bring the game to its final score.

Harry Hauserman made six saves in goal for Viterbo.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Viterbo 2, Northwestern-St. Paul 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The V-Hawks (2-0) hopped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Abbey Kellner in the 28th minute before Sydney King, who scored on an assist from Aimee Kemper, doubled that lead in the 63rd minute.