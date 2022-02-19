College sports roundup: Viterbo softball, baseball both drop pair of games

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Viterbo softball team dropped a pair of games Saturday and fell to 0-4 this season.

The V-Hawks lost to Clarke (Iowa) 10-0 in five innings before losing 8-1 to Northwestern (Iowa).

Viterbo mustered only two hits against the Pride but stayed close until Clarke four runs in the top of the third inning.

The V-Hawks had six hits against the Raiders but allowed 16 and committed six errors.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Central Methodist (Mo.) 10, Viterbo 0

Graceland (Iowa) 5, Viterbo 4

JOPLIN, Mo. — The V-Hawks (5-5) lost their third in a row.

