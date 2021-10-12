College sports roundup: Viterbo, UW-L volleyball teams pick up wins

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The second-ranked Viterbo volleyball team extended its winning streak to 19 games with a 25-11, 26-28, 25-15, 25-16 NSAA victory over Waldorf (Iowa) on Tuesday.

Sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker and senior Miah Garant had 14 kills apiece to pace the V-Hawks (26-1, 8-0), while senior Katie Frohmader added 13 and sophomore Grace Rohde eight.

Junior Abbey Johnson had 24 assists and eight digs, and senior Lauryn Sobasky had 23 assists and seven digs.

Junior and Caledonia High School grad Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 12 digs, while freshman Kenidi McCabe had nine and Winker added eight.

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, St. Mary's (Minn.) 0

The Eagles snapped a three-game skid with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win.

Senior Emma Lawrence had 10 kills and eight digs to lead UW-L (16-6), while junior Megan Adams had 12 assists and three digs and freshman Jackie Oetterer had 11 assists and five digs.

Senior Sophie Quelle had a team-high nine digs, while junior Brianne Korducki added seven kills and senior Liz Lansink and junior Anna Rossner had six apiece.

