College sports roundup: Viterbo, UW-La Crosse volleyball pick up wins

The ninth-ranked Viterbo volleyball team finished the invitational it hosted unbeaten with straight set wins over Carroll (Mont.) and No. 25 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Saturday.

The V-Hawks beat Carroll 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 and Rocky Mountain 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 to improve to 16-1.

Junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker and senior Maya Roberts had 11 kills apiece against Carroll, while junior Abbey Johnson (25) and senior Lauryn Sobasky (16) each had double-digit assists.

Senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 12 digs.

Against Rocky Mountain, Winker had 12 kills and Roberts had 10. Sobasky had 19 assists and 10 digs, while Johnson added 19 assists. Freshman Kenidi McCabe had a team-high 11 digs.

UW-La Crosse 3, Augsburg (Minn.) 2

MINNEAPOLIS — The Eagles improved to 7-1 with a 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12 comeback victory.

Senior Emma Lawrence had 20 kills and 22 digs, while junior Brianne Korducki added 10 kills. Freshman Jackie Oetterer had 21 assists and 11 digs, and junior Megan Adams had 19 assists. Junior Sydney Fedderly had 19 digs, while senior Sophie Quelle added 12.