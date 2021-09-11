College sports roundup: Viterbo volleyball knocks off Dordt; UW-La Crosse suffers first loss

The ninth-ranked Viterbo volleyball team earned its seventh straight win by sweeping fifth-ranked Dordt (Iowa) on Friday night.

Senior Maya Roberts had 15 kills to lead the V-Hawks, who won 25-16, 25-15, 25-14, while junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker and senior Miah Garant added nine apice. Junior Abbey Johnson had a game-high 27 assists for Viterbo (14-1) to go along with 11 digs.

Senior Lauryn Sobasky chipped in with 13 assists, and senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had 12 digs.

Northwestern (Minn.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

UW-La Crosse 3, Dubuque (Iowa) 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Eagles fell 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 to Northwestern for their first loss of the season, but they responded with a 25-18, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19 victory to improve to 6-1.

Senior Emma Lawrence had 15 kills and 10 digs against Northwestern, while junior Megan Adams and freshman Jackie Oetterer had 14 assists apiece and senior Sophie Quelle had 13 digs.

Lawrence followed with 18 kills and 17 digs against Dubuque, and Adams had 19 assists and 17 digs. Oetterer had 24 assists, Quelle had 24 digs, and junior Brianne Korducki added 10 kills.

