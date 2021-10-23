College sports roundup: Viterbo volleyball sets program record for consecutive wins

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The second-ranked Viterbo volleyball team swept NSAA foe Presentation (S.D.) 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 on Saturday for its 24th win in a row, which sets a program record for consecutive victories.

The V-Hawks (31-1, 10-0) posted a .337 hitting percentage and were led by 11 kills from senior Katie Frohmader and 10 from senior Maya Roberts.

Sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added seven kills and six digs, while junior Abbey Johnson had 16 assists and senior Lauryn Sobasky had 15.

Junior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had 16 digs, and freshman Kenidi McCabe added eight.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 2, UW-La Crosse 1

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Eagles (12-3-2, 5-1-0) had two shots on goal in the final 11 seconds but lost for the first time since Sept. 26.

Freshman Ellie Arndt scored on an assist from senior Sophie Amundson, while senior Quinn Shannon made two saves.

Nonconference

Viterbo 2, Finlandia (Mich.) 0

HANCOCK, Mich. — Senior Sydney King put away a penalty kick and assisted on another goal for the V-Hawks, who improved to 9-4.

Junior Abigail Mumm also scored for Viterbo, while freshmen Anna Becker and Bergen Beversdorf combined to keep a clean sheet.

