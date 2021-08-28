 Skip to main content
College sports roundup: Viterbo volleyball suffers first loss but beats Grand View
The Viterbo volleyball team lost its first match of the season but responded with a win to close the Viterbo Volleyball Classic on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked V-Hawks (8-1) lost to No. 3 Midland (Neb.) in four sets — 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 — before beating No. 21 Grand View (Iowa) in straight sets — 25-14, 25-10, 25-20.

Junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker (14), senior Miah Garant (10) and senior Katie Frohmader (10) all had double-digit kills against Midland, while senior Lauryn Sobasky (22) and junior Abbey Johnson (16) had double-digit assists. Senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 13 digs.

Against Grand View, Garant had 11 kills, while Winker, senior Maya Roberts and sophomore Grace Rohde added nine apiece. Johnson (20) and Sobasky (19) again had double-digit assists, while freshman Kenidi McCabe (13) and Reinhart (10) had double-digit digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 22 Briar Cliff 3, Viterbo 1

A goal from V-Hawks senior Abbey Kellner tied the game at 1-all in the first half, but the Chargers scored twice in the second half.

Viterbo (1-1) put seven shots on goal, while freshman Bergen Beversdorf made three saves.

