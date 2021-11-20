College sports roundup: Viterbo volleyball victorious in opening round of NAIA Tournament

The Viterbo volleyball team earned a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Indiana-South Bend in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Saturday.

The V-Hawks (38-1) advance to the pool play portion of the tournament, starting Nov. 30 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Maya Roberts led Viterbo with 16 kills, while Grace Rohde added 11, Miah Garant had nine and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker chipped in eight.

Abbey Johnson had 25 assists, and Lauryn Sobasky added 19 assists and eight digs. Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 15 digs.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 83, Buena Vista (Iowa) 56

The 15th-ranked Eagles improved to 5-0 behind a game-high 20 points from Ethan Anderson. The Black River Falls graduate was 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and added six rebounds.

Henry Noone (15), Wyatt Cook (13) and Austin Westra (13) also finished with double-digit points for UW-L, which shot 50% from the floor and made 12 of its 23 3-point attempts. Five of those made 3s came from Noone.

Sean Suchomel had a team-high eight rebounds to go with five assists and two steals.

College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 76, Viterbo 64

The V-Hawks trailed by only four points at half but dropped their fifth straight.

Jack Monis led Viterbo (3-5) with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Brady Polk added 12 points.

But the V-Hawks shot just 38% from the floor and made only four of their 29 3-point attempts.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Cornell (Iowa) 55, UW-La Crosse 49

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Eagles led 23-20 at the half but lost their first game of the season.

Lexie Higgins led UW-L (4-1) with 13 points, while Alana Gilles added nine points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles shot 28% from the floor and made just four of their 26 3-point attempts.

Mount Mercy (Iowa) 59, Viterbo 51

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Chyna Young scored 13 points, but the V-Hawks (3-4) lost their second in a row.

Sophie Leinfelder added nine points and Nicole Johnson had eight, but Viterbo shot just 32% from the floor and turned the ball over 25 times.

CROSS COUNTRY

NCAA Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aquinas High School graduate Ethan Gregg finished 11th individually to lead the UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team to a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Behind Gregg — who clocked in at 24 minutes, 2.1 seconds in the 8,000-meter race — the Eagles totaled a score of 321. Pomona-Pitzer won the team title with a score of 80.

Isaac Wegner (67th, 24:37.7), Parker Huhn (110th, 24:55.7), Ethan Thompson (113th, 24:56.1) and Corey Fairchild (119th, 24:57.7) also scored for UW-L.

The Eagles’ women finished 11th (370) and were led by Rachel Jeffers, who finished the 6,000-meter race in 52nd at 21:58.5.

Maddy Vantassel (86th, 22:23.2), Jenna Lovejoy (98th, 22:26.3), Emma Malooly (100th, 22:28.5) and Kaylan Marshall (110th, 22:31.6) also had scoring runs for UW-L.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0