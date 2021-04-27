College sports roundup: Viterbo women's golf finishes second at NSAA Championship

ONALASKA — The Viterbo women's golf team finished second at the NSAA Championship after shooting 342 in the second and final round of the event on Tuesday at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
The V-Hawks, who shot 353 in the first round, finished behind Bellevue (633) and four strokes ahead of Dickinson State (699).
Madison Zloto, who shot a combined 24-over-par 166, finished fourth to lead Viterbo. Hannah More and Ariel Heuer both shot 175 and tied for eighth, while Ashley Johnson shot 180 and finished 12th.
MEN'S GOLF
NSAA Championship
ONALASKA — Viterbo finished third with a score of 635.
The V-Hawks, who shot 319 on Tuesday after being in second after the first round, came in behind Bellevue (594) and Waldorf (623) but ahead of Dickinson State (638).
Brice Klabunde finished third individually and led Viterbo with a combined 8-over 150. Nick Paulson (158) finished 11th, while Andy Odom and Owen Bernstorf tied for 15th at 165.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Saint Mary's Invitational
WINONA, Minn. — Viterbo handily won the meet with a team score of 294, well in front of second-place Saint Mary's (131).
Ashley Caswell (400 meters, 57.31 seconds), Venessa Thomas (1500, 5:13.93), Tess Durscher (400 hurdles, 1:15.10), Alexie Stephani (triple jump, 34 feet, 7.75 inches) and Madison McGrane (discus, 115 feet, 5 inches) all won individual events. The V-Hawks 4x100 team of Caswell, Amber Conniff, Breanna Ihde and Lana Yeakel won the event in 48.66 seconds.
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Saint Mary's Invitational
WINONA, Minn. — Viterbo finished fifth out of six teams with a team score of 76.
UW-Superior won the meet with 163 points.