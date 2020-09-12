College sports roundup: Viterbo women's soccer opens season with a win

The Viterbo women's soccer team opened its season with a 4-2 home win over Dordt University (Iowa) on Saturday afternoon.
The V-Hawks put just five shots on goal to the Defenders' 12 but made them count.
Viterbo trailed 1-0 at half and wasted little time in taking the lead.
Emma Weber, assisted by Abbie Mumm, scored in the 48th minute before Mumm netted a goal of her own less than two minutes later to put the V-Hawks in front.
Madison Werle added to Viterbo's lead in the 68th minute, and Sydney King followed with a goal in the 71st minute to put the V-Hawks up 4-1.
Dordt cut into that lead in the 87th minute but came no closer.
CROSS COUNTRY
Fighting Bee Invitational
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Viterbo men's and women's cross country teams both took fourth at the Fighting Bee Invite hosted by St. Ambrose University (Iowa) on Saturday at Crow Creek Park.
St. Ambrose (23 points) won the women's 5,000-meter race, followed by Hawkeye Community College (45), Judson University (84) and the V-Hawks (87). Clarke University (127) was fifth, Waldorf University (149) was sixth and Scott Community College (202) was seventh.
In the men's 6,000-meter race, Hawkeye (46 points) won the team title, followed by St. Ambrose (53), Waldorf (99) and the V-Hawks (105).
The Viterbo men were led by Drake Ingold (20 minutes, 29.6 seconds) and Isaiah Sample (20:34.5), who finished third and fourth, respectively.
The Viterbo women were led by Madelyn Adam (21:05.4), who finished ninth.
St. Ambrose's Michaela Pieroni (19:02.5) won the women's race, and Hawkeye's Sam Mickelson (20:14.5) won the men's race.
