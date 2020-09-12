College sports roundup: Viterbo women's soccer opens season with a win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Viterbo women's soccer team opened its season with a 4-2 home win over Dordt University (Iowa) on Saturday afternoon.

The V-Hawks put just five shots on goal to the Defenders' 12 but made them count.

Viterbo trailed 1-0 at half and wasted little time in taking the lead.

Emma Weber, assisted by Abbie Mumm, scored in the 48th minute before Mumm netted a goal of her own less than two minutes later to put the V-Hawks in front.

Madison Werle added to Viterbo's lead in the 68th minute, and Sydney King followed with a goal in the 71st minute to put the V-Hawks up 4-1.

Dordt cut into that lead in the 87th minute but came no closer.

CROSS COUNTRY

Fighting Bee Invitational

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Viterbo men's and women's cross country teams both took fourth at the Fighting Bee Invite hosted by St. Ambrose University (Iowa) on Saturday at Crow Creek Park.