College sports roundup: Viterbo women's soccer suffers first loss of season

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Viterbo women's soccer team lost its first game of the season Saturday, falling to AII foe Bellevue 1-0.

The V-Hawks are now 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

The Bruins' Marilia Lages scored the game's lone goal in the 66th minute as her team improved to 5-2.

Viterbo totaled just six shots, three of which were on goal, and Abby Breitbach made four saves in goal.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Dordt (Iowa) 77, Viterbo 67

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks had three players with double-digit points but fell to 0-2.

Forwards Robert Cunitz and Jack Monis had 16 points apiece, and guard Brady Polk added 12, but Viterbo was outscored in both halves.

Monis pulled down 11 rebounds to register a double-double.

The Defenders (3-0) had five players in double figures, led by Jacob Vis' 16 points, and led 39-35 at half.

