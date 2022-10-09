College sports roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball team, UW-L women's soccer team win matches

The eighth-ranked Viterbo University women’s volleyball team maintained control of first place in the NSAA with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Bellevue at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on Saturday.

Freshman Jada Mitchell led the V-Hawks with 14 kills, and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added 13 for a team that won its fourth straight match and for the ninth time in its last 10 matches.

Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reiinhart had 18 dgs and Lauryn Sobasky 18 assists for Viterbo, which hosts Waldorf in its next match on Wednesday. Mitchell added three solo blocks and five block assists for the V-Hawks.

Washington (Mo.) Invitational

ST. LOUIS — UW-La Crosse split two matches in the second of a two-day invitational hosted by Washington.

The Eagles (9-12) lost a 25-13, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18 match to Millikin before beating Luther 25-18, 25-19, 25-23.

Gabrialla Johnson had 18 kills and Brianne Korducki 11 in the loss to Millikin. Megan Adams had 29 assists and 18 digs.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Eau Claire 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Ellie Arndt and Chelsea Gale scored goals for the Eagles (11-1-1, 3-0), who scored once in each half.

Sophia Anger stopped three shots to get the shutout as UW-L, which won its fourth game in a row and seventh shutout of the season.

Gale’s goal was her third of the season, and Arndt’s was her second. Lindsey Szymanski assisted on Gale’s goal in the second half.

WOMEN’S GOLF

WIAC Tournament

REEDSBURG, Wis. — UW-La Crosse is in second place after the second day of a three-day event at Reedsburg Country Club.

The Eagles trail UW-Whitewater — conference champion the past five years — by two shots with a tournament score of 659. The Warhawks shot a 328 on Saturday and sit at 657.

Lexi Meade of UW-Eau Claire leads all golfers with rounds of 79 and 78 for a 157.

Maija Tanberg is tied for second place with a 159 on rounds of 78 and 81 for the Eagles. Mo;lly Larson is tied for fourth (162), and Andrea Schleeper is eighth (167).