College sports roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball wins seventh straight

The Viterbo volleyball team won its seventh straight game by beating NSAA foe Dakota State (S.D.) in four sets on Saturday afternoon.

The V-Hawks (9-6, 9-4 NSAA) — who beat the Trojans 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14 — have yet to lose in the spring portion of their schedule.

Senior Maya Roberts led the way for Viterbo on Saturday with 17 kills. Sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added 13 kills and eight digs, while junior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 13 digs.

Sophomore Abbey Johnson (23) and junior Lauryn Sobasky (14) each finished with double-digit assists.

The V-Hawks wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, when they host Waldorf (Iowa).

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

No. 13 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Viterbo 0

The V-Hawks — who lost 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 — had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 9-10.