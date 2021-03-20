 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College sports roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball wins seventh straight
0 comments

College sports roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball wins seventh straight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Viterbo volleyball team won its seventh straight game by beating NSAA foe Dakota State (S.D.) in four sets on Saturday afternoon.

The V-Hawks (9-6, 9-4 NSAA) — who beat the Trojans 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14 — have yet to lose in the spring portion of their schedule.

Senior Maya Roberts led the way for Viterbo on Saturday with 17 kills. Sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added 13 kills and eight digs, while junior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 13 digs.

Sophomore Abbey Johnson (23) and junior Lauryn Sobasky (14) each finished with double-digit assists.

The V-Hawks wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, when they host Waldorf (Iowa).

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

No. 13 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Viterbo 0

The V-Hawks — who lost 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 — had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 9-10.

Senior and West Salem High School graduate Brett Thompson led Viterbo with 15 kills, while sophomore Joe Todd had nine. Sophomore Juan Banda added 11 digs.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Nonconference

Carroll 18, UW-La Crosse 3

The Eagles had their two-game winning streak snapped despite grabbing an early lead.

Freshman Nicole Jernander scored on an assist from sophomore Abigail Steigauf to put UW-L (3-2) on the board first, but the Pioneers (5-1) scored the game's next 10 goals to take a commanding lead.

Sophomore Anna Davis and freshman Grace Willmott also scored for the Eagles, who mustered just seven shots to Carroll's 40.

UW-L plays at Loras (Iowa) on Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mark Johnson previews the NCAA championship game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News