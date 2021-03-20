College sports roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball wins seventh straight

The Viterbo volleyball team won its seventh straight game by beating NSAA foe Dakota State (S.D.) in four sets on Saturday afternoon.
The V-Hawks (9-6, 9-4 NSAA) — who beat the Trojans 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14 — have yet to lose in the spring portion of their schedule.
Senior Maya Roberts led the way for Viterbo on Saturday with 17 kills. Sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added 13 kills and eight digs, while junior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 13 digs.
Sophomore Abbey Johnson (23) and junior Lauryn Sobasky (14) each finished with double-digit assists.
The V-Hawks wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, when they host Waldorf (Iowa).
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
No. 13 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Viterbo 0
The V-Hawks — who lost 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 — had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 9-10.
Senior and West Salem High School graduate Brett Thompson led Viterbo with 15 kills, while sophomore Joe Todd had nine. Sophomore Juan Banda added 11 digs.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Nonconference
Carroll 18, UW-La Crosse 3
The Eagles had their two-game winning streak snapped despite grabbing an early lead.
Freshman Nicole Jernander scored on an assist from sophomore Abigail Steigauf to put UW-L (3-2) on the board first, but the Pioneers (5-1) scored the game's next 10 goals to take a commanding lead.
Sophomore Anna Davis and freshman Grace Willmott also scored for the Eagles, who mustered just seven shots to Carroll's 40.
UW-L plays at Loras (Iowa) on Wednesday.