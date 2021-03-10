College sports roundup: Viterbo women's volleyball wins third straight

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Viterbo women's volleyball team won its third straight game by defeating NSAA foe Mayville State (N.D.) in straight sets on Wednesday.

Freshman Grace Rohde had a game-high 14 kills for the V-Hawks, who won 25-23, 25-21, 25-17. Seniors Katie Frohmader (12) and Maya Roberts (11) also had double-digit kills for Viterbo, which improved to 5-6 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

V-Hawks junior Lauryn Sobasky had 22 assists and 12 digs, while junior and Caledonia High School graduate Adrianna Reinhart had 25 digs and sophomore Abbey Johnson had 19 assists.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Nonconference

Hamline (Minn.) 10, UW-La Crosse 8

Anna Davis and Abigail Steigauf had two goals apiece, but the Eagles (1-1) dropped their home opener.

UW-L totaled 29 shots but trailed 6-4 at the half.

