College sports: UW-La Crosse, Viterbo suspend athletics because of COVID-19; Western Tech cancels winter, spring seasons

UW-La Crosse and Viterbo are suspending all athletic activities in response to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative recommendation to cancel in-person sports for 30 days as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, the schools announced Monday.

UW-L has suspended activities for the remainder of the fall semester, while Viterbo's suspension will be in effect through Dec. 27.

"The current COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse community is concerning, so with that in mind, all athletically-related activities will be suspended for the rest of the fall semester," UW-L said in a release.

"While this decision was not made lightly, the safety of all students and staff has to and will be our top priority," Viterbo said in a release.

Western Technical College, meanwhile, has canceled spring and winter sports for the 2020-21 academic year, which impacts men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball.

