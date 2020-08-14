College sports: Viterbo 'cautiously excited' to start fall season

Mornings start with a check on the national sports landscape and how leagues are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then there are voicemails to listen to and emails to respond to. Meetings with university officials and conference athletic directors. Phone calls, Zoom calls and texts with coaches and parents of athletes.
There’s minimal time for breaks, and eventually — usually between midnight and 2 a.m. — Barry Fried will call it a day and go to bed.
“It’s pretty much the new norm,” said Fried, Viterbo’s director of athletics. “... It does kind of consume your life right now, and anyone who’s in the role of an administrator of college athletics right now, they’re all in the same boat. It’s not just me.”
But if the V-Hawks can stay on the path they are on now, which isn’t a given in the ever-changing age of the coronavirus, the long days will have been worth it to Fried.
Viterbo is the only college in La Crosse still moving forward with its fall sports seasons; UW-La Crosse and Western Technical college have had their seasons canceled.
On July 28, the NAIA, of which Viterbo is a member, postponed championships for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball to the spring. Two days later, the North Star Athletic Association announced its teams would be allowed to start practices Aug. 15, with competitions other than football scheduled to start Sept. 5.
The V-Hawks’ women’s golf and men’s and women’s soccer teams reported to campus Aug. 8 and will begin practice Saturday. The women’s volleyball team will start its camp Wednesday, and the men’s golf team is scheduled to arrive on campus next week.
“I think all the coaches are kind of in the same boat — as far as in our conference, in the North Star — that we all want to proceed safely and we want to give our athletes an opportunity to play,” said Viterbo women’s volleyball coach Ryan DeLong, whose team advanced to the NAIA national semifinals a season ago.
Safety is a top priority for Fried, too. He said team members will undergo daily health screenings and practice formats will be modified so teams can practice social distancing. DeLong said his team will do much of its cardio workouts outdoors in response to the virus, and masks will be commonplace.
“You’re trying to do everything you can to structure that practice to preserve some of the distancing, but at some point, there’s no way around it. There’s going to be some contact,” Fried said. “And all those plans will be different. The golf plan is not going to be nearly as exhaustive as perhaps the soccer plan.”
NAIA guidelines require athletes and coaches to “receive a negative polymerise chain reaction test no more than seven days prior to their first competition,” and Fried said attendance will be regulated at V-Hawks competitions, granted they are able to be played. Spectators for outdoor sports will be required to be 6 feet apart or wear a mask if distancing isn’t possible, while attendance for indoor sports will be restricted to 25% capacity.
“We’re looking at everybody wearing a mask that comes through the doors,” Fried said. “You’re looking at concessions, limitations to bottled products, probably packaged candy.”
Fried knows, as does DeLong, that these plans could still be upended by the virus — “Everything is day to day,” Fried said while acknowledging the cancellations by conferences such as the Big Ten and the NSIC — but teams are still excited about the prospect of returning.
“I think every athlete out there wants to play, and hopefully we get an opportunity to do that,” DeLong said. “... I know the girls (have) some high expectations (for the season), as well. We’re excited — cautiously, I guess, cautiously excited — about the upcoming season.”
