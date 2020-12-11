College sports: WIAC aiming to resume winter sports in February

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is aiming to resume winter sports competitions in February, the conference announced Friday afternoon.

The return is "contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing," according to a press release.

"The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said. "This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic."

The WIAC had previously suspended winter sports competitions through Dec. 31. Conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, according to the release.

