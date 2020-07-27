You are the owner of this article.
College sports: WIAC cancels football, other fall sports schedules
College sports: WIAC cancels football, other fall sports schedules

The WIAC announced Monday evening that it is canceling the upcoming fall seasons for football, women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross country.

Scheduled events for women's tennis and golf will be suspended for the fall season and moved to the spring. Practice opportunities for teams are allowed under terms and limitations provided by the NCAA.

The WIAC made no announcement about winter sports.

