College sports: WIAC cancels spring season, suspends practices

The WIAC announced Monday that it will cancel its spring sports season effective immediately in response to COVID-19 with aims to prioritize "the health and safety of the general public."

The conference also announced that "any and all athletically related activities," including practices, are suspended indefinitely and in-person recruiting, including on- and off-campus, are suspended indefinitely.

UW-La Crosse is one of eight members of the conference.

According to a press release, the conference made the decision after it considered "input from provided by the medical community, the decisions rendered recently by the NCAA pertaining to national championships and student-athlete eligibility, as well as steps taken by other NCAA conferences and amateur and professional sports organizations."

