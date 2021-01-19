College sports: WIAC moving forward with winter sports in February

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is set to start winter sports competitions the week of Feb. 1, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

All schedules will be conference only, and no spectators will be allowed at events, according to a release.

With seasons shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAC has been forced to alter schedules, including the cancellation of some sports' conference championships.

In men's and women's basketball, teams have been divided into two divisions. Each team will play two games against its divisional opponents and two games against one crossover opponent. All eight teams will qualify for the WIAC tournament, which begins March 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UW-La Crosse is in the West Division along with UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout.

The Eagles' men's basketball team opens its season at home against UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 3, while the women's team plays at UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 3.

In wrestling, each team will compete in a dual-meet schedule until Feb. 19, but the WIAC championship has been canceled. UW-L opens its season at UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 4.