College track and field roundup: Four UW-La Crosse athletes finish top 8 on first day of NCAA DIII Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four UW-La Crosse athletes finished in the top eight on Day 1 of the NCAA Division III Championships on Thursday, earning them All-America honors.

Samuel Sadowski finished fourth in the men's long jump (23 feet, 6 inches), Logan Larson was seventh in the men's pole vault (15-11), Skye Digman was seventh in the women's discus (139-4) and Ethan Gregg was eighth in the men's 10,000-meter run (30 minutes, 48.86 seconds).

Ashley O'Connell and Abby Meidl finished 12th (11-9¾) and tied for 16th (11-3¾), respectively, in the women's pole vault, while Sydney Wambach was 14th in the long jump (17-5½).

After four events in the women's heptathlon, Hannah Zencovich is in fourth (3,081 points) and Amanda Wiebke is in ninth (2,782).

The Eagles also have a number of qualifiers for Saturday's finals.

On the men's side, the 400 relay team of Seth Holden, Troy DeBruin, Spencer Reichart and Josh Koenecke posted the fastest preliminary time and set a school record by finishing the event in 40.18, and the 1,600 relay team of Jake Sullivan, Addison Hill, Payton Flood and Caden Pearce qualified with a time of 3:12.96.

Holden also qualified for the 200 final (21.43), and Michael Madoch qualified in the 1,500 (3:51.49).