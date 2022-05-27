College track and field roundup: UW-La Crosse competitive on Day 2 of Division III meet

GENEVA, Ohio — The second day of the UW-La Crosse track and field team’s trip to the NCAA Division III Championships was highlighted by the qualification of several Eagles to championship events.

Freshman Sam Blaskowski finished third overall in 100-meter dash prelims with a time of 10.55. Junior Emma Lawrence was the last woman to qualify for the women’s 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.32.

In the women’s heptathlon discus throw, freshman Skylar White took the win with a throw of 39.67 meters, nearly two meters over second place. Junior Skye Digman finished ninth in the women’s shot put with a throw of 13.89 meters.

The women’s team sits second in team points with 21, only trailing the leaders John Hopkins by one point. The men’s team will enter the final day of competition with nine points tied for 10th with Bethel University (Minn), St. John’s University (Minn) and Williams University.

NAIA national championship

Gulf Shores, Ala. — The University of Life won the men’s NAIA national championship while the University of British Columbia won the women’s NAIA national championship.

Viterbo finished 49th in team points on the men’s side and 50th on the women’s side.

