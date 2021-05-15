College track and field roundup: Viterbo women third, men fourth at NSAA Championships

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo women's track and field team finished third (137.2 points) at the NSAA Championships, which concluded Friday, while the men's team was fourth (52 points).

Dickinson State won the women's title with 215 points, while Dakota State won the men's title with 250 points.

The V-Hawks' women were led by Ashley Caswell, who was named the athlete of the meet. She won the 100-meter dash (11.92 seconds), the 200 (24.87) and the 400 (58.57).

Madalyn Pinnow won the hammer throw (44.34 meters) for Viterbo.

The V-Hawks' men were led by Jalen Anderson, who was second in the 110 hurdles (15.30) and third in the 200 (22.20).

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse Open

The UW-La Crosse women's team won nine events: Nicole Lord won the long jump (18 feet, 7 inches), Maddie Hansen won the triple jump (38-2¾), Skye Digman won the discus (148-2), Pamela Gramer won the hammer throw (173-1), Gabby Johnson won the javelin (123-4), Abby Meidl won the pole vault (11-3), Savannah Rygiewicz won the 100 (12.15), and Clair Koenecke won the 800 (2:13.58).