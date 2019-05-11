Savannah Rygiewicz knows that over the next two weeks, she’s going to be busy in both of the focal areas in her life right now:
School and running for the UW-La Crosse women’s track and field team.
Rygiewicz is almost assuredly going to be competing at the NCAA Division III outdoor championship meet in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and as a part of the Eagles’ 400 relay team. There’s a possibility that she might add the 1,600 relay to her dance card if that team can jump a few more spots on the national honor roll, but more on that later. On top of preparing for the national meet — set for May 23-25 in Geneva, Ohio — Rygiewicz and the rest of UW-L’s student body will be taking final exams this week.
But on Friday at the UW-La Crosse Open at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, Rygiewicz was taking a recovery day. After her performance at the WIAC championships last weekend — winning the 100 (12.02 seconds), 200 (24.82), and running the anchor leg of the winning 400 relay (47.31) in helping UW-L win its eighth straight conference title — she’d earned the day off.
But Rygiewicz said she’s looking forward to the weeks ahead, and feels as though she’s put in the work necessary to achieve the high goals she’s set for herself.
“Coming into this year, I was a lot more confident,” the sophomore said. “Kind of realizing I have what it takes to compete with these amazing athletes.”
Being part of an All-American 400 relay team last season helped boost that confidence, Rygiewicz said, and it motivated her during the offseason.
UW-L coach Nickolas Davis said he and assistant coach Katie Wagner could see Rygiewicz’s confidence build. Through that, her willingness to be a vocal leader blossomed.
“She’s really taken that step this year,” Davis said. “Her owning that and her taking on that leadership role also helped her own her ability level.”
On Friday, Rygiewicz was seeded fourth in D-III in the 100, 12th in the 200, and the 400 relay team was seventh.
But her coaches challenged her to add the 400 to her arsenal, and they were strategic in when she ran those longer relay races in order to maximize what she could do with each run. Rygiewicz said she hadn’t run the 400 since she was a junior in high school, so initially she was apprehensive. But after extending her training for the 400, she could feel the difference in her shorter sprints as well.
“Coach Wagner really pushed me, and got to me look at the end goal of what I want,” Rygiewicz said. “I’ve been getting better (at the 400), and it made my times drop in the other races.”
Preparing Rygiewicz for the national meet is a practice in maintenance, Davis said. The hardest work has been done, so the goal is to keep Rygiewicz in the condition she was in when she dominated the WIAC championship at Platteville.
“At conference, I was super relaxed because I was really focused on school, and wasn’t thinking about (track) too much. I think that helped a lot,” she said. “I just went into every race as confident and clear-headed as I could be and it went well.”
LOCAL FLAIR: A good number of athletes with Coulee Region roots will be competing at the NCAA championships later this month.
The Eagles men’s team, which won its 29th consecutive WIAC championship last weekend, has a good chance to send a number of locals to nationals, should the qualifying lists of Saturday hold. Those athletes include Seth Holden (Holmen), Jim Hoesley (Arcadia), Andrew Jarrett (Logan), Ben Jones (Holmen), and Collin Meyer (Aquinas).
Holden is looking to bounce back after taking third in the 100 (10.68) and the 200 (21.61) at the WIAC championships after running the best preliminary time in both races, and has a chance to help Hoesley and the rest of UW-L’s 400 relay to repeat as national champions.
Jarrett won the hammer throw (203 feet, 3 inches) at the WIAC championships, which was the third-best mark in D-III this season.
Locals on the women’s side with a good chance of qualifying for the national meet include Isabelle Kick (Onalaska Luther) and Betsy Schreier (Cashton).
Schreier won the triple jump (39-4½) at the WIAC championships.
