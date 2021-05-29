College track and field: UW-L women second, men fifth at national championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team placed second, and its men's team was fifth with a championship relay performance at the NCAA Division III Championships, a three-day event that concluded Saturday at Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Senior and Holmen High School graduate Seth Holden, senior Troy De Bruin, sophomore Spencer Reichart and senior Josh Koenecke teamed up for a championship time of 40.21 seconds in the 400-meter relay. The Eagles have won the event four times, and Koenecke has been part of two winning performances.

The women scored 56 points and were only outscored by national champion Loras (Iowa), which had 58. SUNY-Geneseo (49) was third in a meet with 72 scoring teams.

Seventeen Eagles became All-Americans at the meet, and 14 of them accomplished the feat on Saturday.

Sophomore Emma Lawrence became a two-time All-American by placing third in the 100 hurdles (14.12) and 400 hurdles (1:00.66). Her time in the 400 hurdles is the second-fastest in team history to Marissa Mahr's 59.95 in 2015.