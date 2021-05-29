College track and field: UW-L women second, men fifth at national championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team placed second, and its men's team was fifth with a championship relay performance at the NCAA Division III Championships, a three-day event that concluded Saturday at Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.
Senior and Holmen High School graduate Seth Holden, senior Troy De Bruin, sophomore Spencer Reichart and senior Josh Koenecke teamed up for a championship time of 40.21 seconds in the 400-meter relay. The Eagles have won the event four times, and Koenecke has been part of two winning performances.
The women scored 56 points and were only outscored by national champion Loras (Iowa), which had 58. SUNY-Geneseo (49) was third in a meet with 72 scoring teams.
Seventeen Eagles became All-Americans at the meet, and 14 of them accomplished the feat on Saturday.
Sophomore Emma Lawrence became a two-time All-American by placing third in the 100 hurdles (14.12) and 400 hurdles (1:00.66). Her time in the 400 hurdles is the second-fastest in team history to Marissa Mahr's 59.95 in 2015.
Junior Skye Digman placed second in the hammer throw (182 feet, 4 inches) and third in the shot put (48-9) on Saturday. Digman was chasing her own team record of 184-10 in the hammer throw and logged the second-best shot put in team history behind Cindy Lensmire's 50-1½ in 1984. Those performances followed up her seventh-place finish in the discus on Thursday.
Senior Pamela Gramer and freshman Emily Dawidowich also became individual All-Americans by placing sixth in the hammer throw (167-4) and seventh in the 200 (24.56), respectively.
The Eagles also had a pair of All-American relay teams in Saturday's women's competition. The 400 relay team of Aly Reuvers, Kelly Aldrich, Savannah Rygiewicz and Dawidowich placed third with a time of 46.64, and the 1,600 relay team of Amber Johnson, Katie Bane, Rygiewicz and Lawrence finished fourth in 3:49.53.
Brianna Schyvinck was 11th in the hammer throw (164-6), Jessica Stelzner 15th (36-5¾) in the triple jump and Maddie Hansen 18th in the triple jump (35-5¾) for the Eagles.
The men's team scored 39 points in a meet that was won by Wartburg (Iowa) with 54. UW-Eau Claire was second (49), UW-Oshkosh third (48) and Rowan University (N.J.) fourth (41).
Twelve of UW-L's 16 All-Americans this season earned those honors on Saturday.
Payton Flood, Caden Pearce, Addison Hill and Jake Sullivan teamed up for a time of 3:12.79 and fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
Holden added to his big weekend with a sixth-place finish in the 100 (10.66) and seventh-place run in the 200 (21.48), making him a three-time All-American
Koenecke was fourth in the 100 (10.58), and Pearce placed seventh in the 400 (47.98).
Michael Madoch added a 12th-place finish in the 1,500 (3:53,25), and teammate Nick Crary was 17th in the triple jump (43-9¼).