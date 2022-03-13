College track and field: UW-La Crosse women take second at NCAA Championships

The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team finished second at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Eagles totaled 44 points as a team and trailed only Loras (59).

Skye Digman and Hannah Zenkovich each won individual titles for UW-L. Digman won the shot put on Saturday with a school-record throw of 50 feet, 2¾ inches, while Zenkovich won the pentathlon on Friday with a school-record 3,774 points.

Those performances gave the Eagles two individual titles at the NCAA Championships for the first time in program history.

Samantha Barrett (triple jump), Olivia Owens (high jump) and Emma Lawrence (60-meter hurdles) all earned All-America honors on Saturday, as did UW-L's 1,600 relay team of Amber Johnson, Mara Schroeder, Katie Banie and Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Sam Blaskowski (60-meter dash, 200) and Michael Madoch (1,600) earned All-America honors for the Eagles' men on Saturday. The 1,600 relay team of Addison Hill, Caden Pearce, Sam Mrochek and Payton Flood also earned All-America honors.

The UW-L men tied for 17th as a team with 12 points.

