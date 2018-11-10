MINNEAPOLIS — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School graduate Annalese Lamke was given plenty of playing time by new coach University of Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen on Friday and took full advantage of the opportunity.
Lamke scored 21 points and pulled down five rebounds as the Gophers opened their season with a 70-47 victory over New Hampshire.
Lamke, a 6-foot-3 senior center, played 26 minutes, hitting 9 of 12 shots from the floor and 3 of 4 attempts from the free-throw line. She also had two steals and one assist against one turnover.
Lamke, a starter for the first time since her freshman season, scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting in the second half.
The Gophers play next at Xavier on Wednesday.
GORNIAK SCORES FIRST GOAL: West Salem graduate Jack Gorniak scored the first goal of his University of Wisconsin hockey career during Saturday's 3-1 victory over Minnesota.
Gorniak's unassisted goal in the third period was the final of the game and helped the Badgers even their record to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.
Gorniak has taken 13 shots and played in all 10 games this season. He registered the first point of his career with an assist during the season opener against Boston College.
He now has one goal and one assist.
REEVES AT OHIO STATE: Holmen graduate Jacyn Reeves has helped the Ohio State women's hockey team to a 9-4 record by scoring one goal and assisting on three others.
Reeves, a senior forward, hd four goals and eight assists during her first two seasons with the Buckeyes and has directed 29 shots toward the goal this season.
