College volleyball: Ninth-ranked Viterbo topples top-ranked Missouri Baptist

The ninth-ranked Viterbo women's volleyball team took down top-ranked Missouri Baptist in three sets — 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 — on Friday to open the Viterbo Volleyball Classic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The V-Hawks, who improved to 7-0, now have four wins over top-25 teams and will play two more — No. 3 Midland (Neb.) and No. 21 Grand View (Iowa) — on Saturday.

Senior Maya Roberts led Viterbo with 12 kills, while senior Miah Garant had nine and senior Katie Frohmader had eight. Junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker and sophomore Grace Rohde added seven apiece for a balanced attack that posted a .279 hitting percentage against Missouri Baptist's .062.

Senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart led the V-Hawks with 14 digs, while senior Lauryn Sobasky and junior Abbey Johnson had 22 and 18 assists, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0