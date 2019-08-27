The Viterbo University volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a dominant sweep of Trinity International University.
The No. 5 V-Hawks won 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 at Beggs Gymnasium in a match that TIU led only twice — 1-0 and 12-11 in the second set — and last just over an hour.
Vitero (9-0) posted a .344 hitting percentage, with Miah Garant tallying 12 kills. Maya Roberts and Katie Frogmader each had eight kills, and freshman Kenzie Winker had seven.
Abbey Johnson had 18 assists and seven digs, while Lauryn Sobasky dished out 15 assists. Adrianna Reinhart tallied 13 digs.
Brianna Torres’ 10 kills led TIU (1-4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.