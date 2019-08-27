{{featured_button_text}}

The Viterbo University volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a dominant sweep of Trinity International University.

The No. 5 V-Hawks won 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 at Beggs Gymnasium in a match that TIU led only twice — 1-0 and 12-11 in the second set — and last just over an hour.

Vitero (9-0) posted a .344 hitting percentage, with Miah Garant tallying 12 kills. Maya Roberts and Katie Frogmader each had eight kills, and freshman Kenzie Winker had seven.

Abbey Johnson had 18 assists and seven digs, while Lauryn Sobasky dished out 15 assists. Adrianna Reinhart tallied 13 digs.

Brianna Torres’ 10 kills led TIU (1-4)

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.

