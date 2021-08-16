College volleyball: Viterbo continues hot start with two wins over Webber International

BABSON PARK, Fla. — The Viterbo volleyball team, which was ranked 13th in last week's NAIA coaches' preseason poll, earned two wins over Webber International (Fla.) on Monday, taking the first game 3-1 and the second 3-0.

The V-Hawks, who are now 6-0, dropped their first set of the season in Game 1. After Viterbo won the first set 25-10, the Warriors responded by winning the second 31-29.

But the V-Hawks closed out the tightly contested third and fourth sets, 25-23 and 25-20, for the victory.

Viterbo had three players with double-digit kills in Game 1, led by senior Maya Roberts' 18 kills. Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker and senior Miah Garant added 10 kills apiece, while junior Abbey Johnson posted 26 assists and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 16 digs.

The V-Hawks followed by winning Game 2 25-16, 25-21, 25-16. Winker had 12 kills, Johnson had 14 assists, and Onalaska grad Cailie Kowal had 10 digs.

