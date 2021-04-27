College volleyball: Viterbo falls in first pool-play match at NAIA tournament

Viterbo, ranked 17th nationally, also attacked well in those two sets. They created the momentum, spurred on by Holmen’s Kenzie Winker and senior Maya Roberts.

The V-Hawks (14-9) led by as many as seven in the second set. Lauryn Sobasky recorded an ace serve that put Viterbo up seven at that point.

The Jimmies came as close as three points in the second set, but Winker recorded a kill to make the match even at one set each.

In the third set, the V-Hawks led by as many as seven, and two Roberts kills helped her team get to that big of a lead.

DeLong said that Roberts — like she usually has during her time in La Crosse — carried the V-Hawks in their two victorious sets.

“She led us the entire time; when we needed a big kill, she got one for us,” DeLong said. “We had a few other kids who made a nice few plays, but we made a few too many errors in the end.”

Roberts had a team-high 19 kills during the match. Winker had 10 while Winona Senior High grad Grace Rohde recorded 10.

Sobasky had 27 assists.

Jamestown, meanwhile, entered unfamiliar territory.