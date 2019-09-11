The Viterbo University women's volleyball team, which advanced to the NAIA national semifinals last season, has been forced to forfeit 34 victories from the 2018 season due to the use of an ineligible player.
Viterbo's official record for last season is 6-35. The V-Hawks are off to a 13-3 start under coach Ryan DeLong in 2019.
The decision is the result of an NAIA investigation with new information on the ineligible player after she was ruled eligible a year ago. The violation involved interpretation of the player's previous competitive experience, it said in a release from the university on Wednesday.
"We fully accept the decision of the NAIA," said Rick Trietley, the Viterbo University vice president of student affairs. "Due to privacy concerns, we cannot provide any further information, but we can state this is an isolated incident, and that we have made changes to our administrative procedures to ensure it does not happen again."
