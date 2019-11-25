KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Viterbo volleyball team now know their first steps to winning a national title.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Institutions (NAIA) announced the pool assignments for the 2019 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship presented by Marriott South Sioux City River Front on Sunday. The pool play will run from December 3-5 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The sixth-ranked V-Hawks will play in Pool F where they will face (RV) Ottawa University (Kan.) to kick off pool play at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3, before facing No. 21 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (2 p.m. Dec. 4) and No. 11 Marian University (Ind.) (4 p.m. Dec. 5).
Viterbo is making their seventh all-time appearance at the NAIA National Championship, bringing an all-time record of 20-13 into this year’s tournament.
The V-Hawks accumulated a 31-5 overall record and 13-1 mark in North Star Athletic Association play, the 11th 30+ win season in program history. NSAA Coach of the Year Ryan DeLong won 40 of 50 sets in conference play.
Viterbo led the NSAA and ranked fourth in the nation in kills per set (14.0) and sixth in assists per game (12.84). Katie Frohmader was the NSAA Offensive Player of the Year, leading the conference and ranking ninth in the NAIA in total kills (494). The V-Hawks bring a .237 hitting percentage that is 13th in the nation.
Abbey Johnson and Lauryn Sobasky led the V-Hawks in setting with 766 and 689 assists, respectively. Sobasky was named to the second-team all-conference team. Rachel Frankowski needs seven digs to match a career-high in total digs, making her second-straight season with 500+ that led the team. Six V-Hawks earned spots on all-conference teams this season.
