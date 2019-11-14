From the outside looking in, it appears to be business as usual for the Viterbo University volleyball team this season.
Sure, the sixth-ranked V-Hawks (29-5, 13-1) are in familiar position after winning the NSAA regular season title for the fifth straight year and are the No. 1 seed in the NSAA tournament, which kicks off for them with a semifinal match at 7 p.m. Friday in Watertown S.D.
But the truth is this team was tested.
First, Viterbo had to replace All-American hitter and Sparta High School graduate Aubrey Aspen, who is now playing professionally in Europe, in addition to Sierra Skow and Lydia Xu from a team that reached the NAIA semifinals for the fourth time in five years. Combined, they had close to 1,000 kills last season.
Then news broke that the V-Hawks would be forced to forfeit the majority of their 2018 season after using an ineligible player that was originally ruled as eligible. After putting that behind them, the V-Hawks were then hit hard by the injury bug and losing one of their best in Miah Garant for what was originally thought to be the entire season due to two stress fractures that turned into a broken leg. It was one of many injuries for coach Ryan DeLong and his squad, as the V-Hawks withstood injuries to every one of their starters at some point this season.
“This year more than any other has just been really fulfilling,” DeLong said. “To see different people step up at different times and kind of just battle through the injuries that we have had to deal with has been neat to see.
“Pretty much every one of our starting players was injured at some point and having eight kids in the training room and then losing Miah Garant for seven weeks, who is one of our best players. That was tough.”
Thankfully for Viterbo, Garant returned after what DeLong called good work by the team doctor, training staff and player. The V-Hawks only NSAA loss came while she was out, but they were 12-2 without Garant while handling other injuries. Players like junior Maya Roberts (338 kills), Holmen High School graduate and freshman Kenzie Winker (251 kills), junior and UW-Parkside transfer Rekha Drevlow (146 kills) and sophomore Mariah Calkins (95 kills) have all stepped up for Viterbo, while steady play from setters Lauryn Sobasky (650 assists) and Abbey Johnson (707) have been major keys.
But now the V-Hawks are getting healthy which is only adding to now deeper, more experienced team.
“It does help us,” DeLong said when asked how the injuries maybe made the team stronger. “You get that experience of winning and competing with the best player or multiple players being injured and everyone else having to kind of come together and be part of it. That obviously is helpful. Just having people stepping up definitely helped us throughout the year.”
Viterbo has also received a big boost from junior hitter Katie Frohmader. The 6-foot-1 Fort Atkinson native leads the NSAA with 457 kills and became the 13th V-Hawk to reach 1,000 kills in Viterbo’s regular-season finale victory over Waldorf.
“Katie has been, in my opinion, the best player in our conference and has really led our team offensively,” DeLong said. “Her and Maya Roberts, who had a down year last year, have done a great job of taking over that offensive leadership.”
The now healthy V-Hawks are looking to make it five straight NSAA tournament titles when play kicks off on Friday. But they know, like always, they will be getting every team’s best shot.
“Being in a conference that you have won five years in a row, everybody’s got it out for you,” DeLong said. “You have a target on your back. That’s the biggest game that they’re going to play.”
