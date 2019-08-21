Ryan DeLong knows that the upcoming NAIA volleyball season is a long trek, not a sprint.
The Viterbo University women’s coach has found national success in 14 years with the program and is looking to continue it in the upcoming season. The task isn’t easy, though.
The team’s top two hitters — Aubrey Aspen and Lydia Xu — aren’t returning. Aspen graduated, and Xu, who was the 2018 NAIA Offensive Player of the Year, is ineligible to play, DeLong said.
But the setbacks are outweighed by a mountain of positive possibilities.
DeLong’s roster has talent from the freshman class to its seniors, and the V-Hawks have already been showing a considerable amount of promise.
Fifth-ranked Viterbo (4-0) won all four of its games at the Xavier Early Bird Invitational in New Orleans, La., over the weekend and is hoping to repeat that performance at the Viterbo Holiday Inn Express tournament that begins Thursday with a 6 p.m. game against Trinity Christian College.
DeLong said a successful tournament will mean staying healthy while building for later in the season.
“Right now we just have to stay healthy, and we stay healthy by knowing that it’s a marathon and not a sprint,” he said. “We just have to keep bettering ourselves and staying healthy and that will make sure we stay good down the stretch.”
DeLong’s roster has eight underclassmen and eight upperclassmen. With the team’s two leading hitters not returning, junior Miah Garant is looking to fill in one of the open slots.
Garant’s junior season started as soon as she hit the court in the team’s first game against Loyola University when she recorded 12 kills. The 6-foot-2 middle hitter has recorded 62 kills so far, and finished with 349 during her sophomore season.
Although Garant is dealing with injury issues like shin splints and shoulder pain, DeLong knows that keeping her on the court will be integral to the team’s success.
“Miah is one of our go-to hitters, and she has the ability to take over every match and the ability to maybe even be one of the best players in the country,” he said. “She had a great weekend in New Orleans while nursing injuries which makes it even more amazing.
“She’s played at a high level for the past two years, and I think this will be another breakout season for her.”
While Garant leads the offense, 5-foot-5 senior Rachel Frankowski will be keeping the defensive rhythm flowing. Frankowski finished her junior season with a team-high 504 digs, and has already recorded 56 through the first four victories.
After putting the offensive and defensive pieces together, DeLong knows that trusting the process throughout the entirety of the season will be one of the keys to yet another successful year.
“We just want to try and get better every day. Ultimately, it’s about that process,” he said.
“We want to focus on the process and that’s easier said than done, but that’s our goal year in and year out.
“We’ve also been fortunate to have good players, and the good players make it easier to have success and that’s been great for us.”
