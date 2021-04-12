College volleyball: Viterbo to host Madonna in opening round of NAIA Tournament

The Viterbo volleyball team will host Madonna (Mich.) in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Saturday, the NAIA announced Monday morning.

The V-Hawks, who have won 11 of their 12 games since returning to play in March, were automatic qualifiers for the national tournament after they won the NSAA Tournament over the weekend.

Viterbo (13-7) dropped the first two sets to Bellevue (Neb.) before storming back to take the conference tournament title in five sets.

The V-Hawks, who were ranked 20th in the latest NAIA Coaches' Poll, are making their seventh straight NAIA Tournament appearance and eighth in program history.

Madonna (14-5) earned an at-large berth and had won five in a row before falling to Aquinas (Mich.) in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Crusaders, who received votes in the latest Coaches' Poll, are making their 19th NAIA Tournament appearance in program history.

