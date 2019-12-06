College volleyball: Viterbo wins another five-set thriller, two wins away from national title

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo volleyball team is now two wins away from a national title.
For the second consecutive match, the No. 6 ranked V-Hawks won a five-set thriller defeating third-ranked Indiana Wesleyan in the NAIA Championship Quarterfinals on Friday 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 30-32, 15-13.
The V-Hawks now play Westmont (Calif.) 11 a.m. Saturday in the Final Four.
Viterbo (35-6) finished with a .231 hitting percentage and had four reach double-digit tallies in kills with Katie Frohmader leading the way with 21 followed by Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker (19), Maya Roberts (14) and Miah Garant (11). Winker was especially effective finishing with a .395 hitting percentage.
Freshman Abbey Johnson (35 assists) and sophomore Lauryn Sobasky (32 assists) helped pace the Viterbo attack. Sobasky also finished with three serving aces.
The V-Hawks reached the quarters after rallying from a 2-1 deficit against No. 12 Central Methodist (Mo.) in the Round of 16 on Friday to win in five sets, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 27-25, 15-10.
Garant led the V-Hawks attack with 29 kills on a .407 hitting percentage. Roberts (20) and Frohmader (12) also posted double-digit kills, while Sobasky and Johnson had 33 and 31 assists, respectively.
Viterbo senior Jenna Phillips, who had 21 digs, led a defense that held Central Methodist (33-4) to a .222 hitting percentage. Johnson (13) and senior Rachel Frankowski (12) added double-digit digs.