The Viterbo University volleyball team continued its recent city dominance by beating UW-La Crosse 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 and winning the Coulee Cup at Beggs Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The V-Hawks (18-3) have beaten the Eagles (8-8) 12 straight times, but the use of an ineligible player for them to forfeit last season's victory. Viterbo is ranked sixth in NAIA with a new poll scheduled to be released on Wednesday
The V-Hawks were led by an 18-kill performance from Katie Frohmader and 14 digs from Rachel Frankowski. Abbey Johnson had 23 assists, Lauryn Sobasky 17 assists and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker 10 kills.
The Eagles were led by 13 kills and 10 digs from Emma Lawrence, 28 assists and nine digs from Abbey Fox.
Mariah Calkins helped the V-Hawks break a 21-21 tie in the first set with a kill, and Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart followed with an ace. Maya Roberts ended the set with a kill.
Viterbo led most of the second set, taking the lead for good with a four-point run that gave it an 8-6 advantage. Winker had two kills during that run.
The V-Hawks scored seven of the first eight points of the third set and never let the Eagles back in it. Winker had a kill to give Viterbo a 7-1 lead, and Johnson later had a service ace that pushed the advantage to 19-9.
