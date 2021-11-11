College volleyball: Viterbo women roll into NSAA Tournament

Nothing was normal about collegiate athletics in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruption, alteration and outright cancellation of countless sports seasons following its emergence in March of last year. In the case of the Viterbo University volleyball team, a perennial powerhouse, the 2020 season was anything but ordinary, as the V-Hawks fought their way through a shortened season en route to an early exit from a national tournament, which postponed from November to April. Again, not ordinary.

And in the wake of that finish — in the wake of the collective strangeness of the season altogether — Viterbo’s “big three” of Katie Frohmader, Miah Garant and Maya Roberts, all fourth-year seniors at the time, seemed destined to wrap up their college careers in disappointing fashion, just a year removed from reaching the national semifinals. It all seemed out of their control.

That changed on April 26.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on that day that all of its fall and winter student-athletes would be granted an extra year of eligibility in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That ruling opened the door for Viterbo’s three standout seniors, who suddenly had an option to return for one final hoorah.

Lucky for the V-Hawks (35-1), the decision was a no-brainer for the “big three.” Now six months later, the V-Hawks, ranked second nationally entering this weekend’s North Star Athletic Association tournament in Watertown, S.D., have national-title ambitions thanks in large part to their return of their super seniors.

“In retrospect, I think it was kind of an easy decision for them to come back,” said Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong, whose team takes on either fourth-seeded Valley City State and fifth-seeded Mayville State at 7 p.m. Friday.

“They’ve done so much for our program. They’ve been All-Americans. They’ve set records. I don’t think it was much of a decision for those three. They decided early that they were going to come back, and I think it’s really paid off for them, and obviously for us as a team.”

Frohmader, Garant and Roberts represent the firepower of Viterbo’s offense, as all three rank among the top seven in in NSAA in kills per set. Garant leads the way in that respect with a whopping four kills per set, while Frohmader, who ranks second in the same category, leads the conference in total kills by a considerable margin. Her total of 574 is 84 more than her nearest conference competitor, followed by Roberts in second (455), Garant in third (407) and sophomore Kenzie Winker in ninth (318).

The V-Hawks aren’t short on options.

“It’s an experienced team that’s been there before. They’re very confident,” DeLong said. “I think we’re playing well. We’ve played well all season, really, but we’ve been tested more than once season, and that’s really good for us to get past those challenges and be able to check ourselves every once in a while. I’m pleased with where we’re at.

“I’m excited with where we’re headed, and I think the girls are definitely excited to get to the part of the season where things start to really count.”

Over DeLong’s 16 years at the helm, the most successful years of his tenure have come after 2014, as the V-Hawks have made the semifinals of the NAIA tournament five of the past six seasons. Frohmader, Garant, and Roberts were all on the 2019 team that reached the same pinnacle in 2019. They know what it takes to reach that level.

Now it’s time to execute.

“They’ve done it before. They know what it takes,” DeLong said. “It’s a talented group from top to bottom, but in tournament play, anything can happen. I think we’re definitely a team that’s in the conversation. Obviously when it’s win or go home, you have to bring it every single night.”

If the V-Hawks win Friday, they’ll compete in the conference semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

