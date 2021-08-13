College volleyball: Viterbo women win twice in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 13th-ranked Viterbo University women's volleyball team followed up a season-opening win from Thursday with two more on Friday.

The V-Hawks (3-0) started with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory over 24th-ranked Bethel University (Ind.) and added a 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 win over Ave Maria University (Fla.).

Senior Maya Roberts led the way with a combined 25 kills, getting 14 in the win over Bethel. Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added 18 with 10 of them coming against Bethel.

Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart had 18 digs and Abbey Johnson 40 assists for Viterbo. Lauryn Sobasky added 30 assists for Viterbo, which continues its season against Madonna University (Mich.) on Saturday.

