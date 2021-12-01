College volleyball: Viterbo's run ends with loss to Concordia in NAIA pool play

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo volleyball team couldn’t have asked for much better of a start to a decisive fifth set with its season on the line.

After the second-ranked V-Hawks battled to take the fourth set and extend their final pool play match at the NAIA Championship, they scored four of the first five points of the fifth set behind kills from seniors Maya Roberts and Katie Frohmader and strong serving from Caledonia High School graduate Adrianna Reinhart.

But Viterbo’s momentum stopped there.

No. 19 Concordia (Neb.) slowly chipped into the V-Hawks’ advantage before overtaking them with a four-point run to close the final set and end Viterbo’s season with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11 loss on Wednesday the Tyson Events Center.

The V-Hawks, who had won 32 games in a row entering Wednesday, topped No. 25 Oregon Tech in five sets on Tuesday to open pool play but needed to beat the Bulldogs (19-11) to win Pool B and advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Viterbo led 9-7 and 10-9 in the fifth set and tied things at 11-all via a kill by Frohmader, but the V-Hawks surrendered the last four points of the match as Roberts and Frohmader were unable to put away three attack chances.

Viterbo posted a hitting percentage of just .138. The V-Hawks had a hitting percentage above .125 in just two sets, both of which they won; they hit .256 in the first set and .324 in the fourth.

Concordia, meanwhile, had a hitting percentage of .220 and was led by 21 kills from Camryn Opfer and 17 from Carly Rodaway.

Viterbo had four players with double-digit kills, led by 18 from Roberts. Sophomore Grace Rohde added 15, while senior Miah Garant had 12 and Frohmader had 10.

Junior Abbey Johnson had 29 assists, and senior Lauryn Sobasky had 23 assists and 13 digs. Reinhart had a team-high 23 digs.

