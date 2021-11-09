College women's basketball: Donarski, Olson, Wagner make D-I season debuts

AMES, Iowa — Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski scored 18 points with six 3-pointers, Ashley Joens added 15 points and the No. 12 Iowa State University women's basketball team beat Omaha 65-38 on Tuesday in a season opener for both teams.

Donarski, the Big 12 freshman of the year last season, was 6 of 12 from distance and Joens, who led the conference and ranked fifth nationally with 24.2 points per game last season, went 3 for 9. Omaha didn't make its first 3-pointer until early in the fourth and finished 2 for 10.

Iowa State trailed 12-11 after the first quarter but held Omaha to six points in the second quarter and nine points in the third to build a 45-27 lead.

Emily Ryan tied an Iowa State record with nine steals, joining Tracy Horvath’s mark set in the 1988-89 season. The Cyclones finished with 15 steals, and Omaha turned it over 22 times.

The Cyclones returned 69.8% of their scoring, 64.4% of their rebounding and 74.3% of their assists from last year's team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mariah Murdie led Omaha with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The Mavericks were held to 33.3% shooting.

OLSON SCORES 13, WAGNER 11 FOR YOUNGSTOWN STATE: Westby graduate Chelsea Olson made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to help Youngstown State beat Eastern Michigan 70-67 in its opener on Tuesday.

Olson also had four assists and four rebounds for the Penguins, who also received an 11-point performance from G-E-T graduate Lexi Wagner.

Olson started and made 3 of 7 attempts from the 3-point line, while Wagner came off the bench and made 3 of 4 from long distance. Wagner also made both of her attempted free throws and had two rebounds and two assists while playing 17 minutes.

