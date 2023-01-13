College women's basketball: Lexi Donarski leads local Division I performers

The 15th-ranked Iowa State University State women’s basketball team has won five of its past six games heading into Sunday’s Big 12 Conference game at Texas, and Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski is having a big season.

Donarki, a junior guard, ranks third on the team with her scoring average of 12.8 points per game as a starter in all 14 of the Cyclones’ games. She is playing 34 minutes per game for a team that is 11-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Donarski, who helped the Blugolds to a 97-3 record and two WIAA Division 4 state championships during her four seasons, also scored the 1,000th point of her college career on Jan. 4.

Donarski is one of four Cyclones to start every game this season, ranks second on the roster in assists (3.3) and steals (1.2) to go with 2.6 rebounds per game. She has made 26 of 90 attempts from the 3-point line and 27 of 29 free throws.

Donarski scored a season-high 22 points in victories over Southern University and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and has averaged 16 points over the Cyclones’ past five games. She made seven 3-pointers in her last two games — 3 of 6 against Oklahoma and 4 of 8 against Kansas State.

KRAHN FINDING ROLE WITH BADGERS: Prairie du Chien graduate Lily Krahn has averaged 9.5 minutes while playing in 11 of 17 games for the University of Wisconsin.

Krahn has made 6 of 16 attempts from the 3-point line and is averaging 2.5 points with three blocked shots, three steals and two assists.

Krahn has made 8 of 22 field goals (36.4%) and 6 of 8 free throws (75%) to go with the 37.5-percent shooting from the 3-point line.

BECKER HOLDS KEY SPOT ON DRAKE BENCH: Aquinas graduate Courtney Becker has played in all 13 games as a reserve for Drake (8-5) with averages of 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while playing 18.8 minutes per game.

Becker is shooting 60.4% from the floor (32 of 53) and 40% from the 3-point line (6 of 15). The forward also has 11 assists to go with eight steals and four blocked shots.

Becker has averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while making 15 of 21 shots from the floor over the past four games.

BYOM MAKING MOST OF MINUTES: South Dakota State won the women’s NIT Tournament last season, and Melrose-Mindoro graduate Mesa Byom was on that team.

She is now a junior with the Jackrabbits and has played in eight of the team’s 18 games during a 13-5 start.

Byom has averaged 4.3 minutes and made 7 of her 11 shot attempts (63.6%). Byom has also made all four of her free throws and averages 2.3 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.