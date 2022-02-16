College women's basketball: UW-La Crosse closes out regular season with win at Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team outscored UW-Stout in each of the first three quarters to build a 19-point lead and went on to beat the Blue Devils 74-60 at Johnson Fieldhouse in its final WIAC game of the regular season.

The Eagles (13-11, 5-8) completed a regular-season sweep of Stout (13-10, 8-5) and were led by senior Emma Gamoke's 29 points. The Onalaska High School graduate made 10 of 15 shots and hit 7 of 9 she attempted from the 3-point line.

La Crosse began to pull away in the second quarter when Gamoke and Alivia Arnebeck hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Eagles a 22-15 lead. The Blue Devils countered with a 3, but La Crosse scored the next eight and led 30-18 on a Kat Fitzgerald basket.

The Eagles also scored the first seven points of the third quarter for a 40-20 advantage. Stout eventually was within 10 points after a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter, but La Crosse scored the next 12 to keep control.

Carly Coulthart finished with nine points and team-high six rebounds, while Fitzgerald and Kyah Steiner each had eight points. Steiner, an Aquinas graduate, also had added a team-high five assists, four blocks and three rebounds.

The Eagles appear to be headed toward a No. 5 seed for the upcoming WIAC Tournament, which would give them a home game in Friday's first round.

