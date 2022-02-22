 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DICKINSON STATE 70, VITERBO 67

College women's basketball: Viterbo's season ended in NSAA Tournament

DICKINSON, N.D. — The fifth-seeded Viterbo University women's basketball team had its season ended Tuesday on a late 3-pointer in the first round of the NSAA Tournament.

Brook Becker made a shot to tie the game for the V-Hawks with 7 seconds left, but fourth-seeded Dickinson State's Lauren Baumberger buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give it the 70-67 victory.

Viterbo's season came to an end with an 11-12 record after the Blue Hawks outscored them 21-17 in the fourth quarter.

Becker's 15 points led Viterbo. Senior Kacie Gross added 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

