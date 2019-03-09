ROANOKE, Va. – Konrad Ernst not only ended his season on a winning note. He got some vengeance, too.
Ernst, a UW-La Crosse junior and an Onalaska High School graduate, avenged an opening-round loss and pinned Connor Calkins of Rochester Institute of Technology to place seventh Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.
“Going out, I had to take it personally,” said Ernst, who finished the heavyweight match with 1 second remaining. “He gave me my first loss of the season yesterday.”
That 4-2 loss in sudden victory sent Ernst into the consolation rounds, a similar path that he took last year when he placed sixth.
“There were some things I didn’t do well the first match,” Ernst (29-2) said.
After a scoreless first period, Ernst escaped to start the second, then opened up in the third period when Calkins chose the bottom position.
A four-point near fall extended the lead to 5-0 and it went to 6-0 on a stall call before he ended it with the late pin.
Earlier Saturday, Ernst was knocked into the seventh-place match when he lost 1-0 to Jake O’Brien of Ithaca (N.Y.).
The Eagles had one other wrestler going for seventh place Saturday.
Grant Zamin (28-8) wasn’t as fortunate. Keone Derain of Elmhurst (Ill.) rallied to defeat Zamin 6-4 in the seventh-place match at 157.
Zamin led 4-3 entering the third period, which started with Derain opting to start in the bottom position. He pulled even with an escape and then recorded a takedown in the final 15 seconds to give him the winning points.
Zamin was knocked into the seventh-place match earlier Saturday when he lost 6-2 to Brandon Murray of Loras.
The Eagles finished with 16 points, tied for 23rd with the University of Chicago and UW-Stevens Point.
“It was a tough day, but I’m proud how it ended,” Eagles coach Dave Malecek said. “It’s a crazy national meet. We’ve got to get better, (but) I think I see a lot of our guys hungry.”
Ernst is one of them.
“I’m already thinking about next year,” he said.
