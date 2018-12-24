Try 1 month for 99¢

Jaden Van Maanen was a four-time WIAA state qualifier and two-time Division 1 state champion during his four seasons of wrestling for Central High School.

Jaden Van Maanen mug

Van Maanen

The redshirt freshman is now succeeding on a new level as part of the 20th-ranked North Dakota State program, which has won two straight dual meets and has a 5-1 dual record this season.

Van Maanen won his matches in both dual victories and has been a winner the last three times he stepped on the mat and has five wins in his last six matches. He is 12-4 at 149 pounds after winning 11 of 18 matches as an unattached competitor at 149 and 157 last season.

Van Maanen has won five matches by pin and finished Oregon State’s Zach Evans in 5 minutes, 55 seconds in his most recent match on Dec. 20. Van Maanen lost once and placed fourth after winning five matches at the Roadrunner Open on Nov. 18.

The Bison wrestle next in the South Beach Duals at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 29-30. NDSU wrestles twice each day and is matched up with eighth-ranked Cornell the first day and 12th-ranked North Carolina the second.

