College wrestling: Malecek's Battle of the Bluffs is finally here

It’s never been done before, anywhere, and that was part of the appeal for Dave Malecek.

But the driving force behind a historic event at Mitchell Hall on Friday was promoting the sport he loves.

This is Malecek’s 16th season of coaching the UW-La Crosse wrestling team, and while it may feel like he began piecing together the Battle of the Bluffs when he arrived, the bottom line is that it is finally happening.

If you are unfamiliar with the Battle of the Bluffs, it is a Malecek project that brings six collegiate wrestling teams — two from Division I, two from Division II and two from Division III — all under one roof at the same time for the ultimate dual experience.

“It’s been quite a few years in the making,” Malecek said. ... “We’re excited about it.”

The Battle of the Bluffs includes three simultaneous dual meets with schools from Wisconsin, Iowa and Arkansas. Arkansas is represented in all three, while two Wisconsin schools and one Iowa program provide the competition.

The Eagles, of course, compete in the Division III dual and will face the University of the Ozarks (Ark.). Upper Iowa meets Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) in Division II, and Wisconsin battles Arkansas-Little Rock in Division I. All duals begin at 7 p.m.

Malecek started negotiations with the Badgers — a natural target for such an event — when Barry Davis coached the team and continued when Chris Bono took over the program after the 2017-2018 season.

“The hardest part was locking down Division I because of their schedules, and we have to get them on board to give up a home date to come here,” Malecek said. “That was hard, but my relationship with Chris Bono helped it work. Once we got him in, he helped get Arkansas-Little Rock.”

UW-Parkside was a player in the Division II plan for a bit, but a coaching change slowed that process. That gave Malecek the opportunity to contact Upper Iowa coach Heath Grimm, who was a high school teammate of his in Osage, Iowa, where they won a state championship together.

Grimm found another Arkansas team to wrestle to take care of that pairing.

Malecek then continued with his connections to find his own opponent. Ozarks coach LeRoy Gardner wrestled at Wartburg College (Iowa) when Malecek was an assistant coach there.

“It would be great to have it all Wisconsin vs. Arkansas, but we’re excited to have Upper Iowa here,” Malecek said. “To find six schools where the date works for everybody, and it’s on a day where the gym is available. We’re just happy to have gotten it.”

The Eagles began their season with a tournament in Rochester, Minn., and Sam Lorenz (141 pounds), Leo Draveling (174) and Michael Douglas (285) all won championships.

Being part of the Battle of the Bluffs could be just as exciting for each of them and all of their teammates. It will definitely be a much bigger show for anyone who buys a ticket and explores the viewing options at each mat.

“What better way to promote wrestling than bring in Division I, Division II and Division III teams all into one gym at the same time?” Malecek asked. “We can do it in that gym and have a great experience for everyone.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

