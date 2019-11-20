EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team extended its conference win streak to eight matches by beating UW-Eau Claire 25-12 in a WIAC dual on Wednesday.
The Eagles (1-0) beat the Blugolds (1-1) for the 34th straight time by winning seven of the 10 matches held at the McPhee Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Central High School graduate Connor Williams (5-1) won by major decision at 184 pounds, but sixth-ranked Josh Stenger was knocked off by Eau Claire's Thomas Severson in a 7-6 match at 133.
La Crosse won the next six matches after Stenger's loss, and Nolan Hertel improved to 5-1 with a decision at 157.
Onalaska graduate Konrad Ernst, ranked second nationally, lost his first match of the season at 285 by injury default.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.